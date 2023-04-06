Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Danimer Scientific Stock Down 10.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DNMR opened at $3.89 on Monday. Danimer Scientific has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company has a market cap of $394.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.