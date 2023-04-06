Dawn Protocol Price Hits $0.75 on Top Exchanges (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $56.00 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00002683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol launched on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

