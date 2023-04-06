DEI Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $1,493.72 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DEI has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00326172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012143 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000650 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

