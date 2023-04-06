DeltaFi Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $86.08 Million (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. One DeltaFi token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. DeltaFi has a total market capitalization of $86.08 million and approximately $13,035.58 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi was first traded on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

