dForce USD (USX) Price Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 6th. dForce USD has a market cap of $39.79 million and $1,971.81 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003595 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.09 or 0.00326069 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00021889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012107 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000892 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000648 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000205 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,619,249 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98802288 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $4,094.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

