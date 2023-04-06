Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping Stock Down 0.3 %

Diana Shipping stock opened at $3.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $398.28 million, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Diana Shipping Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Diana Shipping

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.46%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSX. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

(Get Rating)

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.