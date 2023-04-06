Digital Health Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHAC) Trading 0.1% Higher

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $11.23. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

Digital Health Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Health Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $6,172,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Health Acquisition by 34.8% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 500,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 129,196 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,416,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $750,000.

Digital Health Acquisition Company Profile

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.

