Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stock Position Increased by Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 37,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,437,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,829,000 after acquiring an additional 102,698 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 764,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,697,000 after purchasing an additional 115,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,326.0% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 499,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,785,000 after purchasing an additional 464,483 shares during the period.

DFUS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.03. 13,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,916. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $48.71.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

