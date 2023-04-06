Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down to $15.92

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.92, but opened at $15.45. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 15,771,602 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 3.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.59.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 81,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 8,122 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $4,561,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.