Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services accounts for approximately 1.6% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 982.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on DFS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $97.64. The company had a trading volume of 203,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,803. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $121.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.20 and a 200 day moving average of $103.09.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.49%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.