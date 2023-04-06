Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Shares Down 2%

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.02. Approximately 41,416 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 23,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43.

Get Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th.

Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.