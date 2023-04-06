Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Trading 5.2% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $15.12 and last traded at $14.81. 591,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 746,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

Specifically, Director John R. Pestana purchased 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $991,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,983.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John R. Pestana purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,983.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua G. James purchased 350,026 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,368.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,810 shares in the company, valued at $6,094,705.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 502,310 shares of company stock valued at $7,059,379 and have sold 8,976 shares valued at $112,810. 10.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Domo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Domo Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.00.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $79.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Domo by 713.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Domo by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 478,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after buying an additional 12,322 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Domo by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,290,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,213,000 after buying an additional 857,391 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Domo by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 35,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Read More

