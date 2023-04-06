DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (DLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:DLY opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $17.06.

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 197,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 72,141 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 71,946 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 73,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 5.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 23,450 shares during the period.

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

