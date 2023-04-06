Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,948 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFF. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 40,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 639,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 94,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 31,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,452,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,767. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.62. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

