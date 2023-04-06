Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.21. 40,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,265. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $124.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

