Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 40 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,602,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 21,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 28,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Cowen increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO traded down $4.93 on Thursday, reaching $574.93. 318,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,045. The firm has a market cap of $221.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $561.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $545.73. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $618.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Stories

