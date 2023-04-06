Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 2,434.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OZK. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at $282,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

OZK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.22.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.13. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $31.48 and a 52 week high of $49.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 40.86%. The company had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

