Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 74.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 229.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 43.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 514.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Unum Group news, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,473.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gloria C. Larson acquired 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Unum Group Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NYSE UNM opened at $39.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.39. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.28%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

