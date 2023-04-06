Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $3.06 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 291.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.08.

Insider Activity

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $109.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $134.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.76.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

