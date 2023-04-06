Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 25,905 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 266.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,625 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,905 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 24.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $57.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.06. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $65.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IART has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

Further Reading

