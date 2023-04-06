Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 227.8% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 78.8% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 16.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AGCO news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $1,257,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,137.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $3,671,940. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGCO opened at $119.34 on Thursday. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.55 and a fifty-two week high of $147.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.59. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. On average, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 8.09%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGCO. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.64.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

