Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,363 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Insulet by 448.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total transaction of $1,115,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,709,730.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,158.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total value of $1,115,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,709,730.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,656 shares of company stock worth $9,819,174. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $315.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5,264.83 and a beta of 0.80. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.00 and a fifty-two week high of $326.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.79.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. Insulet had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PODD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.82.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

