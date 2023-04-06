EAC (EAC) Price Up 23.7% Over Last Week

EAC (EAC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, EAC has traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar. EAC has a total market capitalization of $5.36 million and approximately $4,659.50 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can currently be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.89 or 0.00324362 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012084 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000886 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01723277 USD and is down -7.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,268.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

