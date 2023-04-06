Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $115,000 Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 339 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM opened at $337.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $351.96 and a 200-day moving average of $344.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $386.73. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.17.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Featured Stories

