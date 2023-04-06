Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $142,000 Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATO. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,843 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO stock opened at $114.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,807,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

