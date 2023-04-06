Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $190,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.86.

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $247.70 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.64 and a 200-day moving average of $259.51. The stock has a market cap of $180.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

