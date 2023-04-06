Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 3,092 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,269,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,990,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,887,000 after acquiring an additional 358,145 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Amcor by 40.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,967,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

Amcor Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.31 on Thursday. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average is $11.53.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.06%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

