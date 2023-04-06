Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 246 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $77.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.63. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $72.11 and a one year high of $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

