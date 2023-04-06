Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,969 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. OTR Global lowered shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.31.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,102 shares of company stock worth $12,320,188. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ META opened at $211.48 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $228.99. The company has a market cap of $548.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

