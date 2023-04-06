EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
EchoStar Stock Performance
Shares of SATS stock opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EchoStar has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $25.64.
EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.
