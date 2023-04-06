Efinity Token (EFI) Price Reaches $0.0767 on Top Exchanges

Efinity Token (EFI) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Efinity Token token can now be bought for about $0.0767 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Efinity Token has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Efinity Token has a total market cap of $47.73 million and $702,963.99 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,044,574 tokens. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

