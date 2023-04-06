EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.48

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.48 ($0.49) and traded as low as GBX 29 ($0.36). EKF Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.37), with a volume of 633,578 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 30.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 39.42. The company has a market capitalization of £136.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,505.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. EKF Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5,000.00%.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

