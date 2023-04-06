Elm Partners Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Elm Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $152.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.40. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

