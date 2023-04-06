Empowered Funds LLC Has $4.65 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 294.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,891 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,484 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.44. 2,401,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,164,951. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $95.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.94.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.