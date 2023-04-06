Eni S.p.A. (E) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.4664 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.46.

ENI has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ENI to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

ENI Stock Up 1.1 %

E stock opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.73. The company has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.02. ENI has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $32.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENI

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $32.21 billion during the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 25.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ENI will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ENI by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in ENI by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ENI by 199.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 20,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ENI by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,847 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,282,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ENI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

