Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.76

Shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.76 and traded as high as $2.38. Enzo Biochem shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 127,171 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Enzo Biochem in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Enzo Biochem Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $124.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

About Enzo Biochem

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59,728 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem during the second quarter worth $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Enzo Biochem by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,614,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 20,585 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

