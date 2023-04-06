Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.76

Shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.76 and traded as high as $2.38. Enzo Biochem shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 127,171 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Enzo Biochem in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $124.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
About Enzo Biochem
Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.
