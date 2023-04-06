Epiphany Technology Acquisition (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Epiphany Technology Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth $255,000. Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 5,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 29,487 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 4.1% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

