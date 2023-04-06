Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rogers Communications Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) – Research analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Rogers Communications in a research report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $4.03 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.39. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communications’ current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

Shares of NYSE:RCI traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $48.24. The company had a trading volume of 27,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,171. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $64.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,857,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $273,931,000 after buying an additional 3,163,142 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 550.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,700,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,535,000 after buying an additional 1,438,968 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,152,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $147,656,000 after buying an additional 1,304,977 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 452.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,280,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,359,000 after buying an additional 1,048,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,174,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,608,000 after buying an additional 1,008,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

