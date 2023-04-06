ETF Managers Group LLC Raises Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 537,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,916 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises 2.7% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of CrowdStrike worth $56,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.46.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.72. 2,342,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,239,777. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.63 and a 200 day moving average of $128.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at $28,622,393.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the transaction, the president now owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

