ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 114,217 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 607,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 114,217 shares during the period. Leidos accounts for about 3.0% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $63,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Leidos by 8.0% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LDOS. Citigroup decreased their target price on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.13.

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.97. 396,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,176. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.88. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.24 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. Leidos’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Featured Articles

