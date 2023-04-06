Ethereum Market Capitalization Reaches $225.29 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $1,870.30 or 0.06670790 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $225.29 billion and $8.28 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00064327 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00021701 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00040569 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007080 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00017413 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,457,776 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

