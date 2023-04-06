ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMTR) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMTR – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.59 and last traded at $47.59. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.92.

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average is $47.43.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.