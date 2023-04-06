Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Trading Down 3.7%

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $100.74 and last traded at $101.36. 521,834 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,220,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.75.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.90.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.12 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $660,326.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,854 shares in the company, valued at $521,513.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $660,326.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,513.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $2,762,833.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,218,985.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,668 shares of company stock worth $8,264,817. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at $1,146,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 2,030.6% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,695,000 after acquiring an additional 58,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.