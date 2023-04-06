Euler Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $61.55 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Euler has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Euler has a market capitalization of $61.55 million and $950,832.23 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euler token can currently be purchased for about $3.69 or 0.00013161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Euler Profile

Euler was first traded on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

