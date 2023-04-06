Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $145.43

Shares of Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 145.43 ($1.81) and traded as low as GBX 131.84 ($1.64). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 135 ($1.68), with a volume of 164,267 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.10) price target on shares of Eurocell in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.
Eurocell Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £148.52 million, a PE ratio of 701.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 145.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 144.36.
Eurocell Increases Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Michael Scott acquired 13,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800.48 ($24,590.76). 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Eurocell
Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators and customers.
