Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $145.43

Shares of Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 145.43 ($1.81) and traded as low as GBX 131.84 ($1.64). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 135 ($1.68), with a volume of 164,267 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.10) price target on shares of Eurocell in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Eurocell alerts:

Eurocell Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £148.52 million, a PE ratio of 701.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 145.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 144.36.

Eurocell Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from Eurocell’s previous dividend of $3.50. Eurocell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,789.47%.

In other news, insider Michael Scott acquired 13,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800.48 ($24,590.76). 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eurocell

(Get Rating)

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators and customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.