European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Trading Down 4.2%

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.92 and last traded at $17.92. Approximately 42,041 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 354,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.
EWCZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on European Wax Center from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on European Wax Center from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded European Wax Center from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Friday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.
European Wax Center Trading Down 0.9 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.09.
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.
