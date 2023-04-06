European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Trading Down 4.2%

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.92 and last traded at $17.92. Approximately 42,041 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 354,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EWCZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on European Wax Center from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on European Wax Center from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded European Wax Center from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Friday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

European Wax Center Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On European Wax Center

European Wax Center Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWCZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of European Wax Center by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,744,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,178,000 after purchasing an additional 729,261 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in European Wax Center by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 672,289 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in European Wax Center by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,749,000 after purchasing an additional 638,615 shares during the period. Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in European Wax Center by 1,107.6% in the 4th quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 661,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 606,346 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in European Wax Center by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,000,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,361,000 after purchasing an additional 410,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

Further Reading

