Everscale (EVER) Trading 17.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Everscale (EVER) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, Everscale has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. Everscale has a market capitalization of $108.08 million and approximately $6.54 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everscale coin can now be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everscale alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Everscale

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,049,945,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,739,782,942 coins. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everscale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everscale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.