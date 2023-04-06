Everscale Price Reaches $0.0625 (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, Everscale has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One Everscale coin can now be bought for $0.0625 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everscale has a market cap of $111.85 million and $6.74 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Everscale

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,049,945,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,789,808,791 coins. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

