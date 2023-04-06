Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Excelerate Energy stock opened at $22.22 on Monday. Excelerate Energy has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EE. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

