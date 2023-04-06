Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3,160.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 14,540 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.21. 678,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,784. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $119.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.78.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 38.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

